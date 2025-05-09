Mixed views on Morero's leadership of Joburg

“I wish to thank the executive mayor for his steady leadership, his emphasis on infrastructure-led development, and his refusal to be drawn into petty politicking,” said Arnolds .
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero’s state of the city address sparked heated debate in a divided council on Thursday, as some parties voiced support for his infrastructure-led vision while others slammed it as out-of-touch with what the city needs.
Morero delivered the state of the city address on Wednesday, promising action to address the city's problems including infrastructure, crime and stabilising the city's finances.
MMC for finance Margaret Arnolds from the African Independent Congress said Joburg was not beyond repair, and that the city was in fact already being renewed.
“I wish to thank the executive mayor for his steady leadership, his emphasis on infrastructure-led development, and his refusal to be drawn into petty politicking,” said Arnolds .
However, DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku said Morero’s speech offered no tangible solutions to the city’s problems.
“It’s only pie-in-the-sky promises and shows that he’s completely out of touch with the city that he leads. What we heard yesterday was not a reflection of the realities facing our communities. It was a speech filled with lofty ambitions, lacking substance, accountability, and constitutional integrity. We are deeply troubled by several pressing issues that were ignored or deliberately glossed over in the mayor’s address,” she said.
“The mayor said we must not poke holes in his speech, we tried very hard. However, you left us with no option but to raise serious concerns. We must express our profound concern at the ongoing failure of governance, the lack of transparency, and the questionable administrative practices that continue to undermine the city’s ability to deliver quality services to our residents.”
Parties governing with the ANC also rallied behind the mayor against the DA's proposed motion of no confidence filed on Wednesday, just before Morero's state of the city address was delivered.
Arnolds criticised the motion, calling it a desperate attempt to steal the spotlight.
According to UDM councillor Yongama Zigebe, some parties who were in the government of local unity were confused about their position.
“They left the government of national unity when it demanded a backbone, and now haunt its corridors with gallery politics. But Johannesburg isn’t governed from hashtags or live streams; it’s governed from commitment, clarity and courage. This administration is governing under strain, but it is governing nonetheless,” said Zigebe said.
Meanwhile, ANC's economic development MMC Nomoya Mnisi said the DA’s motion was another ploy to slow down “action-driven” leadership.
“Now they turn to the baseless, frivolous motion of no confidence, cowards dressed in the robes of accountability,” she said. “Our people don’t feel progress through spreadsheets. They feel it through working street lights, running water, clean pavements and safe walkways. What we witnessed from the opposition is not just political mischief, it is an assault on service delivery.”
The IFP’s Mlungisi Mabaso, who's housing MMC, said stability in the city must be prioritised, citing Johannesburg’s frequent mayoral changes as a sign of ongoing political instability. "Stability must become a priority if we are to make real and lasting progress,” Mabaso said.
Taking to the podium, Morero said Joburg's turnaround strategy would soon be published by the presidential task team, inviting further submissions. “I, too, am a resident of Johannesburg and have engaged with the president, who acknowledged receiving my input," he said.
Morero also took a swipe at those who compare Johannesburg to Cape Town in terms of service delivery and the way the two cities look, calling the comparisons unfair.
“It is not fair to constantly compare ourselves to others without looking at the full picture. Cape Town, for example, has 800 informal settlements and spends the least on informal settlement grants. You will not find a pothole in Cape Town’s city centre, but you will find many in Khayelitsha and other poorer areas.
“It is not in our interest to keep comparing ourselves with others as a political game. Some parties love to boast about where they govern, but when we highlight the full truth, they frown.”
"We must be honest and transparent with residents about our challenges and our commitment to delivering across all communities," he said.
