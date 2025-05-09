How slain parents’ son (6) helped police catch killer Nkuna

"I was in Durban in December 2022 when I was told about the murder of a Roodepoort couple that happened in March 2022. I then came to Gauteng and met with the [victims'] family ... and the deputy commissioner told me that the family's complaint was reported on a news channel.
Image: Thulani Mbele
An investigating officer has told the court of how a 6-year-old boy who witnessed his parents' murder assisted the police investigation, which resulted in alleged killer Rassie Nkuna being arrested a year later.
Nkuna was out on parole when he allegedly kidnapped and murdered Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa in March 2022 in the presence of their one-year-old and six-year-old children. In May of the same year, he killed his then-girlfriend Pretty Mazibuko and her police officer sister Marcia.
Nkuna is currently serving a life sentence for those two murders.
On Thursday, investigating officer Sgt Nkosingiphile Mathenjwa told the court how he was able to solve the case after it was handed over to him by Gauteng deputy provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo. The handover followed complaints from the Mogashoa family about the slow progress of the investigation, which they had raised through the media.
"I was in Durban in December 2022 when I was told about the murder of a Roodepoort couple that happened in March 2022. I then came to Gauteng and met with the [victims'] family ... and the deputy commissioner told me that the family's complaint was reported on a news channel.
"When my team and I realised that the then six-year-old boy survived the ordeal, we interviewed him in front of his grandparents," said Mathenjwa.
Mathenjwa testified that the child gave a clear account of the events of that day.
"He told us that they were travelling with their parents and at a garage in Benoni, they stopped to pick up a man [Nkuna]. But when they reached an open space [in Springs], the man ordered the car to be stopped and pointed the mother with a gun and forced her out.
"After the mother alighted from the car, the father was also told to do the same. He further told us that after both his parents were forced out of the car, they were shot. Nkuna then took the kids to the freeway and left them there and told them he would come back to pick them up," he said.
Mathenjwa said through investigations, they were later able to learn that it was Nkuna whom the couple had given a lift.
Trial is expected to continue on Friday.
