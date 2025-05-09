The game is expected to draw thousands of fans from across the country, creating a buzz not only in the stadium but throughout the city’s transport, tourism and hospitality sectors.
eThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the city sees events like these as more than just sporting moments – they are powerful economic drivers.
“Hosting events of this magnitude boosts local business and the tourism sectors. The match is expected to generate a direct economic impact of over R93m. With indirect and induced effects, the total economic contribution to Durban’s GDP is over R230m,” Sisilana said.
She added that the event will create 415 jobs, particularly in the informal sector, and contribute more than R17m in tax revenue.
Sisilana emphasised that eThekwini’s strategy includes leveraging large-scale events to open up economic opportunities for informal traders and township-based entrepreneurs.
Col Robert Netshiunda, the provincial police spokesperson, said tight security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all fans attending the game.
“We have put sufficient security measures to ensure a safe and secured Nedbank Cup final match. Various police units will be deployed at identified areas to ensure the safety of spectators pre-, during, and post-match,” said Netshiunda.
Durban expects to rake in R93m from the derby weekend
Image: Darren Stewart
