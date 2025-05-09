News

Debriefing, counselling help EMS divers cope

09 May 2025 - 09:03
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Three members of the Gauteng emergency services who recovered dead bodies from the Hennops River in Centurion.
Image: Supplied

Debriefing sessions with the team and counselling support are among the key coping mechanisms for the three Gauteng EMS officials who recovered the bodies of three Free State constables last month.

We make a circle after every recovery and debrief about the pros and cons. We look at how we can improve ourselves.
Thabang Mphiwe

The officials – Ernest Motswai, Thabang Mphiwe and Aubrey Lewete – told Sowetan they lean on one another for support and always prioritise safety.

"We make a circle after every recovery and debrief about the pros and cons. We look at how we can improve ourselves. With them I know they are always a phone call away [to discuss whatever is troubling one]," said Mphiwe.

For Motswai, talking about his work helps him cope. "Therapy starts with you. I talk about it for it to come out of my mind. I share these [cases] with people who are not in my field, so as a matter of remedy, that is how I release stuff. I talk about them and it really does help," he said.

Lewete said his family was his support structure. "My family is supportive and that always makes me do more. If it wasn't for them, I don't think I would be able to do some of the things I have to," he said. 

