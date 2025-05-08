News

Sanral postpones N3 bridge demolition ahead of Soweto derby cup final

08 May 2025 - 14:15
Trucks carrying goods and supplies on the N3 to Durban.
Trucks carrying goods and supplies on the N3 to Durban.
Image: SEBABTSO MOSAMO/SUNDAY TIMES

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has postponed a planned bridge demolition along the N3 as scores of soccer fans are expected to flock to Durban ahead of the Soweto derby on Saturday.

The Ashburton bridge was meant to be demolished between Friday and Monday but the agency announce on its social media account on Thursday that it has reversed it decision. 

The demolition will now take place from 8pm next Friday (May 16) until 5am on Sunday (May 18). The fully closure will be on both lanes in Lynnfield and Market Road Interchange. The traffic will be diverted to the R103. 

The postponement was well-received by soccer lovers who had planned to go to Durban to watch Kaizer Chiefs battling it out with rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

SowetanLIVE

Flood damage shuts down section of R40 in Mpumalanga, Sanral warns

Sanral has announced the closure of a section of the R40 national road between White River and Hazyview in Mpumalanga due to flood damage caused by ...
News
2 months ago

Sanral announces toll tariff increase effective from March 1

The South African National Roads Agency on Tuesday announced an increase in toll tariffs, effective from March 1.
News
2 months ago

Potholes cost Sanral over R15m

Sanral has paid out R15m to claimants whose vehicles were damaged by potholes on national roads in the past two years.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally