The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has postponed a planned bridge demolition along the N3 as scores of soccer fans are expected to flock to Durban ahead of the Soweto derby on Saturday.
The Ashburton bridge was meant to be demolished between Friday and Monday but the agency announce on its social media account on Thursday that it has reversed it decision.
The demolition will now take place from 8pm next Friday (May 16) until 5am on Sunday (May 18). The fully closure will be on both lanes in Lynnfield and Market Road Interchange. The traffic will be diverted to the R103.
The postponement was well-received by soccer lovers who had planned to go to Durban to watch Kaizer Chiefs battling it out with rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Sanral postpones N3 bridge demolition ahead of Soweto derby cup final
Image: SEBABTSO MOSAMO/SUNDAY TIMES
