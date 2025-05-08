Two bodies believed to be those of missing journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, have been found, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said.
Masemola said one of five suspects arrested in connection with the couple's disappearance pointed out the area where the two human remains were found.
Police find bodies believed to be of Aserie Ndlovu and partner Zodwa Mdhluli
DNA tests to determine if the remains are of journalist Ndlovu and his partner
Image: Supplied
Two bodies believed to be those of missing journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, have been found, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said.
Masemola said one of five suspects arrested in connection with the couple's disappearance pointed out the area where the two human remains were found.
In April, three Free State police officers went missing and a R350,000 was offered for their safe return. However, Constables Boipelo Senoge, Keabetswe Buys and Linda Cebekhul’s bodies and the car they were travelling in, were found in the Hennops River in Centurion. They are being laid to rest this week. Sowetan recounts how the events unfolded, from when they went missing to when their bodies and car was discovered.
"One of the suspects pointed out the area where the remains were found. We'll take [the bodies for DNA tests] with the closest relatives [of the missing couple]," Masemola said.
Ndlovu and Mdhluli were reported missing on February 18.
SowetanLIVE
Suspect in missing journalist case drives family taxi — relative
Suspect in missing journo case led police astray
Four charged over missing journalist and partner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos