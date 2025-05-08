News

Minister condemns 'barbaric' murder of journalist and his partner

Kenny Morolong, deputy minister in the presidency, said tragedy highlights need to strengthen efforts to combat violent crime

By Sowetan Reporter - 08 May 2025 - 17:14
Aserie Ndlovu
Image: SUPPLIED

“We condemn this senseless, barbaric and brute act of violence.”

This was the reaction of deputy minister in the presidency, Kenny Morolong, after police found two bodies, believed to be that of missing journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli, on Thursday.

The couple had been missing since February 18.

“On behalf of the presidency and the communications and information system of government, Mr Ndlovu served the public through his work in the media sector, contributing meaningfully to our democracy by informing and educating citizens,” said Morolong.

“The loss of both Mr Ndlovu and Ms Mdhluli is a tragedy that highlights the need to continue strengthening efforts to combat violent crime. As the presidency and communications community, we extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims.”

