Man charged with impersonating Hawks officer remanded in custody

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with impersonating a senior Hawks police officer made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Dilano Jarret Naidu, 30, is alleged to have unlawfully by words, conduct and demeanour pretended to be Col Deena Govender.

A police badge was found in his Morningside home, where he was arrested on Monday.

Naidu is also charged with extortion after he allegedly demanded R40,000 from a man in a bid to have an attempted-murder charge extinguished.

According to court documents seen by TimesLIVE, he allegedly demanded that the person pay the amount or be arrested. The victim had paid R3,000 through e-wallet.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender requested the matter be adjourned to Friday where further charges are expected to be added.

Naidu is expected to be joined by two other people in the dock who were arrested in Overport on Tuesday.

Naidu will be remanded in the Durban North police cells until his next court appearance.

TimesLIVE