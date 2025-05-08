'Joburg crisis demands extreme action'

The city had seen a decline in service delivery protests, while inter-governmental, regional, and state-owned entities are collaborating to fast-track service delivery, he said.
Joburg mayor concedes financial instability, service delivery backlogs
Electricity, water, transport, safety and housing are all that Joburgers want, but the city is facing a financial and infrastructural crisis whose situation was worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, says mayor Dada Morero.
In his state of the city address on Wednesday afternoon, Morero said Joburg has deep-rooted challenges ranging from infrastructure decay and financial instability to widespread service delivery backlogs.
The crisis demands “unusual” interventions, he said.
“Every day we must listen and respond timeously to the voices of Joburgers. All they want is electricity, water, transport, safety and housing,” he said.
“The city’s financial position remains fragile, and it calls for a major reset in our financial management and revenue generation activities. Our revenue collection approach will be overhauled to improve the liquidity of the city, leading to its financial sustainability.”
Morero’s speech came moments after the DA said it was tired of watching the city fall apart due to neglect.
On Wednesday, the party filed a no-confidence motion against Morero and the speaker, Nobuhle Mthembu, who is deployed to the city by ActionSA.
Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLIVE reported that DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku accused Morero of failing Joburg residents, saying that instead of leading with integrity, his administration has been marked by mismanagement, patronage networks and a disturbing lack of transparency.
In his address, Morero said the city needs extreme actions to resolve its challenges. He also said the Covid-19 pandemic had set the city back by 10 years.
“We must behave in an unusual manner so that we can see and yield different results. Unlike the Covid-19 pandemic, our situation cannot be classified as a new normal,” he said.
He said while it may be early days, the presidential support package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March had brought a “new paradigm shift” in the planning framework and the execution of basic services.
He also said the war room, which was established the same month, has made significant progress.
“The war room as an executive response structure is responding to systemic failures aimed at driving high-impact, real-time, co-ordinated service delivery and accountability,” he said.
