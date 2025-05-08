News

Capetonians in for weekend cold front with gale-force wind, big waves

By TimesLIVE - 08 May 2025 - 14:03
Capetonians struggle to cross streets as strong wind roars through the CBD. File photo.
Capetonians were warned on Thursday to batten down the hatches before an incoming weekend cold front with damaging wind and waves forecast along the coast.

“The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 4 warning about damaging wind and waves associated with an incoming cold front,” said City of Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Sonica Lategan.

“The forecast is for strong to gale-force northwesterly to westerly winds along the Western Cape coast between Friday evening and Saturday evening, with the wind starting to moderate from Saturday afternoon.

“Potential effects could include uprooted trees, damage to roofs, an increased risk of runaway fires and disruption of coastal activities.”

Lategan urged the public to secure objects on their properties that could be damaged by wind, such as outside furniture. Garage doors, sliding doors and windows should also be secured.

“When travelling, be on the lookout for obstructions on the road, such as fallen trees or other debris.”

Weather-related emergencies can be reported via the city's public emergency communication centre on 021-480-7700.

