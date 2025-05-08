The pretrial conference for the five men linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane has been put on ice for now at the Durban high court.
Senior prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba requested the postponement as defence advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa is in Eswatini.
The court heard Mlotshwa would now represent all five accused.
Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, arrested in February last year in connection with the murders, again appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
In February the five were served with high-court indictments.
Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023.
The five face charges including murder, attempted murder, possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition.
Presiding judge Jacqueline Henriques adjourned the matter to June 12.
TimesLIVE
AKA murder: court delay as defence lawyer is unavailable
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
