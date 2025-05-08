News

AKA murder: court delay as defence lawyer is unavailable

By Mfundo Mkhize - 08 May 2025 - 10:59
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande are on trial in connection with the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. File image
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande are on trial in connection with the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. File image
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The pretrial conference for the five men linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane has been put on ice for now at the Durban high court.

Senior prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba requested the postponement as defence advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa is in Eswatini.

The court heard Mlotshwa would now represent all five accused.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, arrested in February last year in connection with the murders, again appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

In February the five were served with high-court indictments.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023.

The five face charges including murder, attempted murder, possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition.

Presiding judge Jacqueline Henriques adjourned the matter to June 12.

TimesLIVE

It's off to high court for five accused in AKA murder, two years later

Five men linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been served with high court ...
News
2 months ago

AKA murder suspects denied bail

The two men accused of murdering celebrated rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were on Wednesday denied bail by the ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Court gives judgement on AKA murder suspects bail application

Two suspects charged with the murder of AKA will hear the judgement on their bail application at the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
News
3 months ago

Financial hardship behind fresh bids for bail by two accused in AKA and Tibz deaths

Mziwethemba Gwabeni, one of the five allegedly linked to the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally