WATCH LIVE | Conclave in session as cardinals meet to elect new pope

By Reuters - 07 May 2025 - 11:53

The conclave is in session in Rome on Wednesday to vote in a new pope as successor to Pope Francis.

WATCH | Conclave to elect new pope to start on May 7, cardinals meet

Roman Catholic cardinals will begin their secret conclave to elect the new leader of the global church on May 7, the Vatican said on Monday, ...
1 week ago

WATCH | Funeral service for Pope Francis

The funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday. Following the funeral, his coffin will be taken in a procession to the Basilica of Saint Mary ...
1 week ago

Royalty and presidents joining multitude of mourners at Pope Francis' funeral

Royalty, presidents, prime ministers and a legion of faithful will pay their last respects to Pope Francis on Saturday at a funeral Mass in St. ...
1 week ago

IN PICS | Durban mass honours late Pope Francis

The late Pope Francis has been hailed as a prophet who served the world by preaching not only to Catholics but to greater society.
1 week ago

IN PICS | The faithful pay last respects as Pope Francis lies in state at St Peter’s Basilica

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, lies in state at Saint Peter’s Basilica as thousands of mourners from around the world ...
2 weeks ago

