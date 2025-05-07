News

Suspect in missing journo case led police astray

07 May 2025 - 14:30
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
Missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu.
Image: facebook

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has revealed that one of the suspects in the case of missing journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdluli, misled the police, diverting attention from himself.

Masemola said Samuel Mogongwe, who is a driver for the family, pretended to be working with the police during the investigation while leading them on a wild goose chase.

"It's unfortunate that somebody that was working with us, that we thought is our witness we trusted, is a suspect," said Masemola on Wednesday.

"The driver did tell us when last he was with the couple. Exactly the same night they went missing [February 18], he told us it was the last time he was with them but our investigation is proving some of the things he said differently.

"When we received reports [on the case], we realised that this person [Mogongwe] is not assisting us, he is misleading us."

Masemola and deputy police minister Polly Boshielo and deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya met with the family and briefed them on the investigations.

Masemola revealed that five people have been arrested in connection with the missing couple, not four as previously reported.

They are facing charges of kidnapping, carjacking, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle and drug possession.

Home appliances that were allegedly stolen from the home of the couple have also been recovered. These include a fridge, stove, microwave, blankets and other items.

Ndlovu's mother Linah Shabangu applauded the police and said she can see they are working hard at cracking this case. "I'm thankful to the police for the work they are doing. I can see progress that they will get to the bottom of this case."

