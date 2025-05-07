According to Treasure, the family was called to the KwaMhlanga police station on Tuesday to identify some of the couple's stolen property such as furniture, car parts and a car radio.
Suspect in missing journalist case drives family taxi — relative
’The man even helped me search for my parents’
Image: Thulani Mbele
The family of missing journalist Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner was shocked to find out that one of the suspects in their disappearance was someone known to them.
Ndlovu's son Treasure Mdhluli said it came as a shock that the suspect, Samuel Mogongwe, 41, who appeared at KwaMhlanga magistrate's court yesterday, is someone they knew and trusted.
"He is someone we know very well, he drives one of our taxis here in KwaMhlanga. He was driving me around as we were trying to figure out what happened to my parents. He was someone who was very concerned at their disappearance. I didn't suspect he had anything to do with their disappearance.
"My parents' house was burgled and ransacked after they went missing. So when I found him with my mother's identity document and car papers, I had questions, but did not suspect him of anything. He told me my mother was selling him the car," said Treasure.
Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, have been missing since February.
According to Treasure, the family was called to the KwaMhlanga police station on Tuesday to identify some of the couple's stolen property such as furniture, car parts and a car radio.
According to the police, four people been arrested in connection with the incident, with Mogongwe believed to have been the last person to be seen with the couple. One of the suspects, who is 17 years old, appeared in a closed court.
“The second, third and fourth suspects were found with different vehicle parts believed to be that of the [car] of the missing journalist. One of those arrested is said to be a mechanic who builds and fixes cars in KwaMhlanga,” said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe at the weekend.
Police seized a VW Golf found in possession of the suspects.
Dressed in a brown jacket, Mogongwe appeared with a bruised face and a swollen left eye. He told the court that he had been assaulted by the police. When asked if he understood the charges against him, he told the court he understood the charges but he was innocent and does not know anything about this case.
The state opposed bail and the case was postponed to Wednesday May 7.
