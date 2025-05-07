Police spokesperson, Col Jabu Ndubane, said further allegations were that a police officer from Lydenburg SAPS also received death threats from the same Gauteng businessman, as the Lydenburg businessman had reported him to that police officer.
On Tuesday evening at about 6pm, five vehicles with armed suspects stormed the home of a local councillor, but nobody was home, Ndubane said.
The armed suspects then proceeded to the home of the Lydenburg businessman.
“Upon arrival, it is alleged that they forcefully gained entry. An exchange of gunfire then ensued between the armed suspects and the complainant [Lydenburg businessman] who was assisted by security guards from various security companies,” said Ndubane.
Members from the Lydenburg police station were alerted about the incident and were on the scene.
“It was during this time that the seven suspects were apprehended. One of these suspects sustained some injuries and is receiving medical treatment in the hospital under police guard.
“Three vehicles used by the suspects were seized, with eight assault handguns, one assault rifle and more than 400 rounds of ammunition,” Ndubane said.
He said more charges against the suspects would likely be added as the investigation continues and that they would appear at the Lydenburg magistrate's court soon.
Acting provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Maj-Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, said: “The action by the law enforcement agencies is testament that we cannot allow anarchy and lawlessness to prevail. Those who engage in such behaviour will have to face the consequences and the law will have to take its course.”
SowetanLIVE
Seven suspects in Mpumalanga arrested on various charges
Image: 123RF
Police in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga, arrested seven suspects between the ages of 30 and 59 on various charges, including attempted murder, on Tuesday evening.
It is alleged that in the early hours of Tuesday, a Gauteng businessman threatened to kill a Lydenburg businessman because they were a “stumbling block” in getting tenders in the area.
Police spokesperson, Col Jabu Ndubane, said further allegations were that a police officer from Lydenburg SAPS also received death threats from the same Gauteng businessman, as the Lydenburg businessman had reported him to that police officer.
On Tuesday evening at about 6pm, five vehicles with armed suspects stormed the home of a local councillor, but nobody was home, Ndubane said.
The armed suspects then proceeded to the home of the Lydenburg businessman.
“Upon arrival, it is alleged that they forcefully gained entry. An exchange of gunfire then ensued between the armed suspects and the complainant [Lydenburg businessman] who was assisted by security guards from various security companies,” said Ndubane.
Members from the Lydenburg police station were alerted about the incident and were on the scene.
“It was during this time that the seven suspects were apprehended. One of these suspects sustained some injuries and is receiving medical treatment in the hospital under police guard.
“Three vehicles used by the suspects were seized, with eight assault handguns, one assault rifle and more than 400 rounds of ammunition,” Ndubane said.
He said more charges against the suspects would likely be added as the investigation continues and that they would appear at the Lydenburg magistrate's court soon.
Acting provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Maj-Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, said: “The action by the law enforcement agencies is testament that we cannot allow anarchy and lawlessness to prevail. Those who engage in such behaviour will have to face the consequences and the law will have to take its course.”
SowetanLIVE
Durban woman arrested 'after kidnapping baby to deceive boyfriend'
Pastor appears in court after lying to the police
Four charged over missing journalist and partner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos