“Five UJ students were banned from entering their residential area because they wanted to consume alcohol, and it was against the residential area principles. So when their alcohol was finished, they wanted more.
"As the school bus was passing through [the area] they stopped it asking [the driver] to take them to the nearest tavern so they could buy their alcohol. But the pupils disagreed and said they wanted to go home. These five then began fighting with them, taking their hats [beanies] inside the bus," said Masondo.
He said the bus driver managed to kick them out, closed the door and drove off. However, some of the pupils got off 3km away from the residence and went back to the students.
“They regrouped and went back to get their hats. That’s when this boy [pupil] was beaten with a baseball bat and hit with empty beer bottles. He was then stabbed and his throat slit open,” said Masondo.
Lebogang Seale, senior manager at UJ strategic communications, confirmed that two of its students were being held in police custody in Soweto. "The incident happened off campus at a privately-owned student accommodation establishment in the township. The incident is currently a subject of police investigations. UJ wishes to state on record that it condemns in the strongest terms possible any acts of violence and intimidation," he said.
"The university will not hesitate to take immediate and strong action against any violation of its rules. The university conveys its deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased learner."
Protest at UJ residence after Soweto pupil's murder
University confirms that two of its students are being held in police custody
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
