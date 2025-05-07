News

Illegal gold mining 'kingpin', Bethuel Ngobeni, forfeits R60,000 bail to state

Bethuel Ngobeni is on the run after missing a court appearance earlier this year

07 May 2025 - 13:14
Bethuel Ngobeni also known as Zingai Dhliwayo, appeared with eight other co-accused at North Gauteng High Court in Tshwane last year .
Bethuel Ngobeni also known as Zingai Dhliwayo, appeared with eight other co-accused at North Gauteng High Court in Tshwane last year .
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Pretoria high court has ordered the forfeiture of the R60,000 bail paid by illegal mining kingpin Bethuel Ngobeni, after he failed to appear for trial in February.

Ngobeni, a central figure in a multimillion-rand illicit gold enterprise in Carletonville and Khutsong, is on the run.

On Wednesday, state advocate Nqobile Maphalala applied for Ngobeni’s bail to be forfeited as his whereabouts are unknown. Maphalala told the court that the state had informed Ngobeni’s legal team about the application, but that they had ignored the state’s requests on previous occasions.

Judge Portia Phahlane ordered the money to be forfeited to the state.

Ngobeni was released on bail in October 2023 by magistrate Tebogo Tlhapi Thupaatlase at the Oberholzer magistrate’s court in Carletonville. The state later approached the Pretoria high court to have his bail revoked.

In November 2024, Pretoria high court Judge Mokhine Mosopa revoked Ngobeni’s bail, stating: “It is my considered view that [...] Thupaatlase misdirected himself when releasing [Ngobeni] on bail and ignored evidence before him.”

The matter is expected to resume on August 4 for trial.

SowetanLIVE

Illicit gold 'kingpin' slips through the cracks of justice

The alleged kingpin of illicit gold mining, Bethuel Ngobeni, has skipped the start of his trial, nearly three months after his bail was revoked and a ...
News
2 months ago

How another accused in gold syndicate acquired SA ID

An investigation into illicit gold mining has uncovered how one of the accused obtained a fraudulent identity document, 12 years after arriving in SA.
News
8 months ago

Illegal gold syndicate set to stand six-week trial

Alleged illicit gold-trading syndicate is expected to appear before the Pretoria high court for a pre-trial on Wednesday.
News
8 months ago

Illegal mining kingpin and co-accused to appear in court for pre-trial

Alleged illicit gold-trading syndicate is expected to appear before the Pretoria high court for a pre-trial on Wednesday.
News
8 months ago

'Kingpin bought six cars, two houses in 7 months'

In just seven months alleged illicit gold trader and kingpin Bethuel Ngobeni went on a shopping frenzy — splashing R4,2m on six cars and two homes ...
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally