News

Gauteng health will appeal order to address cancer treatment backlog

More than 3,000 cancer patients have been waiting up to three years for treatment

By Ernest Mabuza - 07 May 2025 - 18:45
NGOs protest as they stand in solidarity with cancer patients. File photo.
NGOs protest as they stand in solidarity with cancer patients. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Gauteng health department has welcomed the decision by the Joburg high court on Wednesday, granting it leave to appeal the judgment and order delivered on March 27 relating to the provision of radiation oncology services.

The March judgment declared unlawful and unconstitutional the department's failure to deal with a backlog of more than 3,000 cancer patients who have been waiting up to three years for treatment unlawful and unconstitutional.

The court also directed the department to take all steps necessary to provide radiation and oncology services to backlog patients at either a public or private facility, to file an updated report within three months and give a detailed progress report and a long-term plan to provide radiation and oncology services to backlog patients. 

After the judgment, the department filed an application for leave to appeal last month.

“The decision confirms that there are substantial legal grounds warranting further judicial consideration on several critical aspects of the case,” the department said in a statement.

It said it would now proceed with the appeal process to ensure that the issues raised in the judgment were comprehensively assessed and clarified.

TimesLIVE

OPINION | Gauteng on course to address cancer treatment

The Gauteng province provides treatment to around half of all the country's cancer patients, which puts a significant strain on the province’s ...
Opinion
3 months ago

WATCH | Cancer Alliance wants health department to account

"They failed me, and now I am living on daily cancer pills hoping that one day they don't stop working so I can see my 15-year-old daughter grow."
News
9 months ago

Light at the end of tunnel for cancer patients

Cancer patients only have to wait a little while longer for radiology treatment as the Gauteng department of health says the outsourcing of the ...
News
1 year ago

Bara patients lose hope as surgery backlog piles up

Huge surgery backlogs at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital have cancer patients losing hope as their lives are at risk due to the hospital ...
News
2 years ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Israeli aid plan for Gaza 'opposite of what is needed,' UN office says | REUTERS
R300 to enter SA illegally