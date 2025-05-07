The trial of convicted murderer Rassie Nkuna is expected to resume at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday, after a month-long postponement.
Nkuna, a serial killer, is believed to have murdered at least six people during an eight-month killing spree in 2022, all while out on parole. He has already confessed to the murders of his then-girlfriend, Pretty Mazibuko, and her sister, Marcia – a police officer and is serving a life sentence for those crimes.
Now, Nkuna faces new charges in connection with the murders of Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa. He allegedly kidnapped the couple in March 2022, just two months after being released on parole and shot them in front of their minor children. It later emerged that Sabeliwe was pregnant at the time.
In a separate case scheduled for October, Nkuna will appear before the Mpumalanga High Court for the murder of Nonkululeko Nkosi. He allegedly lured her via Facebook, used a taser to immobilise and strangle her before fleeing with her car.
Nkuna is also linked to a sixth murder – that of Hillary Gardee, daughter of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee. However, the case was provisionally withdrawn after a key state witness disappeared.
In March, Sowetan reported that Nkuna had not been properly monitored by the department of correctional services while on parole in 2022.
The publication also revealed that Nkuna acquired vehicles and even built a house while in prison using money allegedly obtained from a heist.
The Gardee family is now suing the department, accusing it of failing to supervise Nkuna while he was on parole properly.
SowetanLIVE
Convicted murderer Rassie Nkuna's trial resumes
Image: Thulani Mbele
The trial of convicted murderer Rassie Nkuna is expected to resume at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday, after a month-long postponement.
Nkuna, a serial killer, is believed to have murdered at least six people during an eight-month killing spree in 2022, all while out on parole. He has already confessed to the murders of his then-girlfriend, Pretty Mazibuko, and her sister, Marcia – a police officer and is serving a life sentence for those crimes.
Now, Nkuna faces new charges in connection with the murders of Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa. He allegedly kidnapped the couple in March 2022, just two months after being released on parole and shot them in front of their minor children. It later emerged that Sabeliwe was pregnant at the time.
In a separate case scheduled for October, Nkuna will appear before the Mpumalanga High Court for the murder of Nonkululeko Nkosi. He allegedly lured her via Facebook, used a taser to immobilise and strangle her before fleeing with her car.
Nkuna is also linked to a sixth murder – that of Hillary Gardee, daughter of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee. However, the case was provisionally withdrawn after a key state witness disappeared.
In March, Sowetan reported that Nkuna had not been properly monitored by the department of correctional services while on parole in 2022.
The publication also revealed that Nkuna acquired vehicles and even built a house while in prison using money allegedly obtained from a heist.
The Gardee family is now suing the department, accusing it of failing to supervise Nkuna while he was on parole properly.
SowetanLIVE
Double murderer Nkuna bought two luxury cars, house while in prison
How murderer Nkuna was paroled before his killing spree
Hillary Gardee suspect linked to brutal murder of married couple
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos