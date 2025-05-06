News

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing on judge president Mbenenge continues

By TimesLIVE - 06 May 2025 - 10:13

Courtesy of SABC

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge resumes on Tuesday.

Digital forensic investigator and data analyst Francois Möller told the tribunal on Monday it was impossible to ascertain the origin of “pornographic” pictures that judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo claimed had been sent to her by Mbenenge.

TimesLIVE

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is

Lungiswa Ngaphi, the woman who has captured the nation's imagination through her linguistic prowess in the sexual harassment inquiry involving a ...
News
3 months ago

‘At his advanced age, it wasn't my responsibility to tell Mbenenge what is right and wrong’: Andiswa Mengo

Judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo told the panel presiding over the hearing into sexual misconduct allegations against Eastern Cape judge president ...
News
3 months ago

Complainant in sexual harassment case against judge Mbenenge tells of threats, missing data

Mengo said she feared for her safety after receiving a call in January 2023 threatening her and telling her to drop charges against the judge ...
News
3 months ago

'Mengo shouldn't have to explain herself': Men's Forum defends judges' secretary in sexual harassment case

Mbuyiselo Botha of the Men's Forum has expressed concern about the treatment of judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo in the Judicial Conduct Tribunal ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally