News

Road crash claims life of KZN man, four others injured

By Mfundo Mkhize - 06 May 2025 - 08:15
A taxi and a light motor vehicle collided head-on in Hammarsdale.
A taxi and a light motor vehicle collided head-on in Hammarsdale.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A KwaZulu-Natal motorist in his 40s was killed and four people sustained injuries after a head-on collision on Mthoko Mkhize Drive in Hammarsdale, west of Durban, shortly before 5.30am on Tuesday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said many ambulances responded to the scene.

“A taxi and a light motor vehicle collided head-on. A triage was done on the scene and paramedics found one person was entrapped in the wreckage and had sustained fatal injuries,” said Jamieson.

He said four other occupants in the two vehicles sustained injuries and were transported to Pietermaritzburg hospitals.

“At this stage the events leading up to the crash are unknown Police will investigate.”

TimesLIVE

Ill-fated police car 'looks like it capsized first before it impacted on the wall'

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says the car in which three police constables were travelling when they disappeared last week may ...
News
4 days ago

Judge orders RAF to pay second wife

The court has compelled the Road Accident Fund to pay out a loss of support to a widow after the fund's failed attempt to dispute the validity of her ...
News
6 days ago

Fifteen people killed in head-on crash between minibus taxi and bakkie in Eastern Cape

Fifteen people were killed in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bakkie in the Eastern Cape on Saturday night.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally