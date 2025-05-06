News

Pastor appears in court after lying to the police

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 06 May 2025 - 09:00
He alleged that while on the way, the two suspects hijacked him at gunpoint and that later on the same day, he found his vehicle on the R37 in Westenburg, without a gearbox.
He alleged that while on the way, the two suspects hijacked him at gunpoint and that later on the same day, he found his vehicle on the R37 in Westenburg, without a gearbox.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 68-year-old pastor from Limpopo was arrested on Monday after lying to the police about a hijacking.

According to the office of the provincial commissioner, the suspect allegedly went to Westenburg police station to open a case of carjacking that he said took place along the R37 road in Westenburg. He told police that on April 11 at about 9am, he was driving to Polokwane in his Daihutsi Tarios when he found two men hiking on the road and offered them a lift to Polokwane.

He alleged that while on the way, the two suspects hijacked him at gunpoint and that later on the same day, he found his vehicle on the R37 in Westenburg, without a gearbox.

However, after investigations, police were led to a car clinic in Lebowakgomo where the owner of the scrap yard revealed that the man had requested the service of a tow truck after his car broke down because of gearbox failure.

“It was discovered that the suspect was driven by his driver when the vehicle broke down and he paid 50% of the money for the service of his gearbox, and it was stolen. Later on, the suspect changed the tune to confirm that the carjacking never took place and he was arrested for furnishing false information,” a police statement read.

Acting provincial commissioner, Maj-Gen Samuel Manala condemned the act and said it was a waste of the state's resources.

“These types of false cases stretch the resources unnecessarily and, in the process, the most deserving complaints are denied the opportunity to be attended to promptly,” he said.

The pastor appeared before the Polokwane magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of furnishing false information to the police.

SowetanLIVE

Sabie pastor who allegedly raped congregant aged 16 is denied bail

A 46-year-old pastor who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl last month was denied bail by the Sabie magistrate’s court on Thursday.
News
5 months ago

Pastor gets 15 years for raping woman under pretence of spiritual healing

A 42-year-old Limpopo pastor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape of a 25-year-old woman he manipulated into believing she needed ...
News
3 weeks ago

Police rescue pastor and wife hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ en route to church conference

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the successful rescue of the couple was the result of the quick response and relentless determination of a ...
News
8 months ago

Woman pastor sentenced for exposing children to nudity

A woman pastor has been convicted and sentenced after she convinced members of her church to strip naked and expose their children to nudity in the ...
News
1 year ago

Man arrested for the 2021 murder of NG Kerk pastor Liezel de Jager

De Jager was murdered at her home in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, on October 13 2021.
News
1 year ago

Pastor arrested for allegedly trying to buy a car using fraudulent documents

Limpopo police have arrested a Groblersdal pastor who allegedly tried to use fraudulent documents to purchase a luxury vehicle.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally