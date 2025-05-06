The state is opposing Maeko's application and the investigating officer, Sgt Sevhasa Mashudu, previously told the court how the accused worked together with his co-accused to kill Ditebogo Junior and later sold the bakkie that is worth about R600,000 for R30,000 in Mpumalanga.
“These people conspired to commit a crime, they used to be armed, and after robbing people, they knew where to sell those things and what to remove, such as a tracker. So in this case, the canopy of the car was sold along the R101 [in Mpumalanga] at R3,000 on May 11. Accused three [Maeko] is the one who sold the canopy there,” said Mashudu.
Mashudu said that after the hijacking, the three had called several people to try to sell the car.
“Accused two [Sithole] is the one who had been in contact with the buyer from Mpumalanga on May 11.
On May 12, Sithole went to Mpumalanga and came with the buyer to Pretoria and the bakkie was sold for R30,000.”
One of three men accused of killing Ditebogo Junior back in court
Image: HERMAN MOLOI
The bail application for one of the three men accused of killing five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane during a hijacking and later selling his father's Toyota Hilux GD6 bakkie for R30,000 is expected to resume at the Pretoria North magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The bail bid process started on April 9 but was postponed.
Ditebogo Junior was shot and killed while running to welcome his father at their home in Soshanguve last May. Days after the killing, three men – Elia Maeko, Ali Sithole, and Nido Gumbo – were arrested and charged with murder.
The trio is believed to be members of a notorious gang known as the Task Team. It is said that the group is known for hijacking cars in Soshanguve and Rustenburg and using firearms to carry out their mission.
Ditebogo Junior's killers sold dad's bakkie for R30k, investigating officer reveals
The state is opposing Maeko's application and the investigating officer, Sgt Sevhasa Mashudu, previously told the court how the accused worked together with his co-accused to kill Ditebogo Junior and later sold the bakkie that is worth about R600,000 for R30,000 in Mpumalanga.
“These people conspired to commit a crime, they used to be armed, and after robbing people, they knew where to sell those things and what to remove, such as a tracker. So in this case, the canopy of the car was sold along the R101 [in Mpumalanga] at R3,000 on May 11. Accused three [Maeko] is the one who sold the canopy there,” said Mashudu.
Mashudu said that after the hijacking, the three had called several people to try to sell the car.
“Accused two [Sithole] is the one who had been in contact with the buyer from Mpumalanga on May 11.
On May 12, Sithole went to Mpumalanga and came with the buyer to Pretoria and the bakkie was sold for R30,000.”
During his bail bid last month, Maeko told the court that he is the breadwinner of his family and extended family, adding that at the time of his arrest, his girlfriend was pregnant and, as a result of his incarceration, he has not had the opportunity to see his daughter.
“I am a father to three minor children aged between six years and four months old. At the time of my arrest, my girlfriend was six months pregnant and my child was born while I was in custody,” he spoke through his lawyer Thulani Kekana.
In his affidavit, Maeko stated that he is a taxi driver and owns a salon, earning R7,500 per month. His 66-year-old mother also submitted an affidavit, stating that Maeko assists her with medication and food.
SowetanLIVE
Man accused of little Junior Phalane's murder last year makes third bid for bail
WATCH | Dad reminisces about slain son Ditebogo as three suspects appear in court
Men accused of killing Ditebogo Junior (5) intend to apply for bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos