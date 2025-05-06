Legal Practice Council worker fails to stop graft DC

Madonsela, who has worked in the LPC’s risk and assessment department in Gauteng since 2019, is accused of manipulating attorney audit outcomes and unlawfully issuing certificates of good standing and Fidelity Fund certificates – key documents required for lawyers to practise legally in SA. She was placed on precautionary suspension in May 2024 and her disciplinary hearing was scheduled to start on January 27 2025 but could not after her court application.
Her case follows an anonymous tip-off and an internal investigation into corruption within the council. Madonsela is one of several employees accused of wrongdoing in a broader scandal that rocked the LPC last year. In September last year, Sowetan reported that the LPC had launched lifestyle audits into its workers after uncovering up to R3m in alleged kickbacks and bribery from lawyers facing disciplinary action from LPC.
While other implicated employees have resigned, according to court papers Madonsela opted to take the fight to court. She approached the Labour Court at the end of March 2025 seeking an urgent declaratory order that her disciplinary process be declared unlawful and unconstitutional, claiming it violated her employment contract.
Madonsela argued that she had entered into a settlement with the LPC in which she said it was agreed she would provide insider information about the shenanigans by her colleagues in exchange for her to keep her job.
However, the LPC said the information she provided was inconsistent, unreliable and ultimately of no use to its investigation as it did not add value. The council told the court that Madonsela had not fulfilled her side of the deal and was duly informed that her disciplinary hearing would proceed.
Tlhotlhalemaje sided with the LPC, stating that the urgency of the matter was self-created and that Madonsela's application lacked specificity and supporting evidence. He criticised her for trying to bypass internal processes through the courts.
“The applicant has clearly sought to frustrate the finalisation of the disciplinary inquiry into serious allegations of misconduct preferred against her,” he ruled.
Legal Practice Council worker fails to stop graft DC
