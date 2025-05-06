Large parts of Johannesburg inner city plunged into darkness

Large parts of the Johannesburg inner city were plunged into darkness due to an unplanned power outage which affected customers in Parktown West, Berea, Hillbrow and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon.

The affected substation was Ridge substation in Queens Street

“Operators have been notified and will be dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage. Affected customers will be updated on developments,” City Power said in a statement.

In addition, City Power reported another problem at Randburg substation feeder No 1 which tripped on Eskom’s side around 3pm, affecting customers in Ferndale, Malanshof, Fountainbleau and surrounding areas.

“City Power operators are on site and waiting for Eskom to attend the outage.”

