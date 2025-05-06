Flamboyant Jozini mayor Mfananaye Mathe has been demoted to an ordinary councillor.
Mathe, who referred to himself as king of the mayors, was stripped of the role at the northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality by his party, the IFP.
IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “The IFP NEC held a special meeting with the IFP Jozini constituency executive committee and the Jozini IFP caucus of councillors to consider governance challenges and related matters in Jozini municipality.”
After “extensive discussions and careful consideration of all material facts, the NEC decided to reconfigure the Exco of Jozini municipality”.
“The IFP extends its appreciation to the outgoing leadership of Jozini.
“These changes are part of the IFP’s ongoing assessment of all IFP-led municipalities. The party remains committed to good governance,” said Hlengwa.
Mathe survived the chop in February when his colleague Petros Ngubane, who was mayor of Umzinyathi district municipality, was demoted to ordinary councillor.
Last month, the ANC in Jozini marched against Mathe, saying the municipality coffers were empty because of mismanagement.
On Monday, Mathe was seen in a video doing his job as an ordinary councillor where he presented a housing project to ward 6 residents. He told them he didn't join the IFP for positions but “to serve the people”.
TimesLIVE
IFP recalls mayor of Jozini after NEC holds special meeting
Locals had marched against Mfananaye Mathe last month, saying there was no money because of mismanagement
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
