Home affairs to reinstate citizenship to those who lost it as result of unconstitutional law

Court says that 'in a world of increasing globalisation and transnational mobility, permitting dual citizenship is the norm rather than the exception'

06 May 2025 - 19:40
Koena Mashale Journalist
Image: Alaister Russell

The department of home affairs is working on a system to restore citizenship to those who lost it from October 1995 due to the Citizenship Act.

This after the Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that South Africans who lost their citizenship after obtaining dual foreign citizenship did so under an unconstitutional law.

The verdict validates one made by the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2023, after the DA’s challenge.

The Constitutional Court’s Justice Steven Majiedt ruled on Tuesday that the law violated Section 20 of the constitution, which guarantees the right to citizenship.

“The impugned provision is unconstitutional as it infringes the right to citizenship entrenched in Section 20 of the constitution and, consequently, other constitutional rights, namely political rights, the right to enter and remain in SA, and the right to freedom of trade, occupation, and profession,” Majiedt ruled.

In line with our vision for digital transformation, work has now commenced to build a dedicated online portal where any person who believes they were adversely affected by the unconstitutional provision can lodge an online case to confirm their citizenship reinstatement from anywhere in the world.
Siya Qoza

“In a world of increasing globalisation and transnational mobility, permitting dual citizenship is the norm rather than the exception. The loyalty objection to dual citizenship today no longer holds up to the same extent,” Majiedt said.

Home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department has started building an online portal to correct this.

“To ensure compliance, Home Affairs will consider the implications of the judgment for legislative amendments, if any. In line with our vision for digital transformation, work has now commenced to build a dedicated online portal where any person who believes they were adversely affected by the unconstitutional provision can lodge an online case to confirm their citizenship reinstatement from anywhere in the world,” said Qoza.

“The department is committed to speedily complete the development of this portal to facilitate effective compliance with the ruling and we aim for the system to go live by next month.”

The court ordered the state to pay the DA’s legal costs, including the costs of two counsel.

SowetanLIVE

