The department further said the delay in payment was due to the transition into the new financial year.
“We can confirm that the processing of the R1.2m owed to the City of Tshwane for electricity consumed in March and April was already under way when the municipality enforced credit control measures and disconnected Weskoppies Hospital on Monday, May 5.
“The hospital normally makes additional payments to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. However, this time it was unable to do so. The outstanding amount is being processed,” the department said.
The DA's Jack Bloom criticised the Gauteng department of health for failing to make payment on time.
“The latest power cut at the hospital should have been avoided by mature engagement between the department and the council, instead of patients yet again, being the victim of inefficiency.
“Last month, the department revealed in a reply to my questions that they owed a total of R225m to municipalities, which they blamed on money shortages and invoice problems,” he said.
Bloom said the DA in Gauteng will continue to push for payment of all suppliers within the legally required 30 days.
SowetanLIVE
Gauteng department of health settles R1.2m electricity bill after power disconnection
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com
The Gauteng department of health has admitted to a R1.2m electricity debt that resulted in The City of Tshwane disconnecting power to Westkoppies Psychiatric Hospital on Monday.
On Monday evening, the department took to X to say it had processed the payment, and in the interim, was using alternative energy for power supply.
“We want to assure the public that our backup power supply systems at Westkoppies, in the form of five generators and a solar system, are operational and patient care will continue uninterrupted while the electricity supply is being reconnected,” the department said.
According to Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, who also posted on X, the disconnection was part of #TshwaneYaTima, a revenue collection campaign which the city disconnects electricity to customers with outstanding bills.
The department further said the delay in payment was due to the transition into the new financial year.
“We can confirm that the processing of the R1.2m owed to the City of Tshwane for electricity consumed in March and April was already under way when the municipality enforced credit control measures and disconnected Weskoppies Hospital on Monday, May 5.
“The hospital normally makes additional payments to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. However, this time it was unable to do so. The outstanding amount is being processed,” the department said.
The DA's Jack Bloom criticised the Gauteng department of health for failing to make payment on time.
“The latest power cut at the hospital should have been avoided by mature engagement between the department and the council, instead of patients yet again, being the victim of inefficiency.
“Last month, the department revealed in a reply to my questions that they owed a total of R225m to municipalities, which they blamed on money shortages and invoice problems,” he said.
Bloom said the DA in Gauteng will continue to push for payment of all suppliers within the legally required 30 days.
SowetanLIVE
City Power cuts supply to illegal connectors
Midrand residents left in the dark after City Power cuts off defaulting complexes
Phumlamqashi residents protest as Joburg Water cuts off illegally connected water
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos