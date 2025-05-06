These services, the municipality said, are governed by a legal framework requiring payment by the provincial health department via a service level agreement (SLA) which include maternal and child healthcare, immunisations, chronic disease management, HIV/TB care, family planning, minor ailments treatment and adolescent-friendly services.
Emfuleni takes Gauteng health to court
Municipality applies to attach department's bank accounts over R131m debt
The Emfuleni local municipality has approached the court seeking an order to attach the Gauteng department of health's bank accounts to recover R131m it claims it is owed for medical services rendered over several years.
Emfuleni said it is still waiting for the money despite signed acknowledgments of debt by the department and two previous court battles.
The historical debt was meant to be settled over six months following a 2024 agreement but remains unpaid. Apart from the R131m, there's also a disputed R8.1m under arbitration, which Emfuleni said Gauteng health owes it.
Frustrated, Emfuleni has approached court for the third time and now seeks an order that would allow it to attach the bank accounts of the Gauteng department of health to recover the money.
The municipality said the outstanding funds are needed not only to stabilise its own dire financial position but to continue delivering services to its residents.
“The applicant is left with no choice or any other remedy,” its court papers state, “but to return to the honourable court to seek its intervention.”
Emfuleni MMC for finance Hassan Mako said the department's resistance to pay was holding the municipality hostage. “We are still rendering services to the [health] facilities despite this debt because we can't just stop healthcare, it would be unfair to residents.
“However, the back and forth of the department is really hitting the municipality because the money they owe us can really go a long way, especially in our day-to-day operations for service delivery.”
Sowetan contacted the department of health for comment, they said they were following up with the team in charge of the information and will revert. However, they still had not reverted back at the time of publication.
Emfuleni recently submitted its court papers at the Pretoria high court regarding its long-standing role in providing primary healthcare (PHC) services on behalf of the Gauteng department of health.
SOWETAN SAYS | National intervention urgent as Emfuleni drowns in sewage
These services, the municipality said, are governed by a legal framework requiring payment by the provincial health department via a service level agreement (SLA) which include maternal and child healthcare, immunisations, chronic disease management, HIV/TB care, family planning, minor ailments treatment and adolescent-friendly services.
Emfuleni also handles critical administrative work like budgeting, monthly facility statistics and reporting to the district.
According to court documents, the department began defaulting on payments during the 2019 financial year, failing to honour service-related costs for several subsequent years up to 2023.
Though Emfuleni and the department of health agreed in 2020 to a new SLA, the department reportedly failed to countersign it.
Acknowledgment of debt (AOD) documents were eventually agreed to, and the department committed to repaying R149m over six months, starting with a 33.3% payment.
However, this too was not honoured.
Emfuleni said there are now “no hindrances” to the department making payment, as both the SLA and AOD are in place and yet the municipality remains unpaid, prompting its latest court action.
“The amount of R123,575,122.93 being compelled as per Notice of Motion remains undisputed. Notwithstanding the undisputed portion of the debt, the respondent still refuse to pay,” the municipality states in court papers.
The municipality has also resorted to credit control measures in line with its bylaws. In 2024, it cut electricity supply to doctors’ quarters occupied by departmental staff, triggering an urgent court application from the department.
Judge Norman Manoim later interdicted Emfuleni from cutting supply to other health service sites and directed that the parties resolve the matter through arbitration and mediation.
That process only resolved part of the dispute.
While R8.1m of the debt is under arbitration, which mainly related to staff benefits like vehicle allowances and leave payouts, the bulk of the claim remains uncontested and unpaid.
