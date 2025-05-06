Ditebogo Junior was shot and killed during a hijacking while running to welcome his father at their Soshanguve home last May. Days after the killing, three men, Maeko, Ali Sithole, and Nido Gumbo were arrested and charged with his murder.
Cop's stolen gun used to murder five-year-old Ditebogo Junior
The boy was killed when three men hijacked his father's bakkie in Soshanguve
The gun used to kill five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane was stolen from a police officer.
This is according to investigating officer Sgt Sevhasa Mashudu, who took the stand in the Pretoria North magistrate’s court on Tuesday during the bail application of Elia Maeko, one of the three accused of killing Junior.
Mashudu said the police officer was robbed of his firearm in December 2023. The case was reported at the Soshanguve police station.
Ditebogo Junior was shot and killed during a hijacking while running to welcome his father at their Soshanguve home last May. Days after the killing, three men, Maeko, Ali Sithole, and Nido Gumbo were arrested and charged with his murder.
“At the scene we found a gun cartridge and a piece of the bullet in Junior’s wound” said Mashudu. “We took both to forensics and we found it is the same gun that was robbed from a police officer”
Mashudu said the stolen gun was found in the possession of the three accused when they were arrested.
The accused later sold Junior’s father’s Toyota Hilux GD6 bakkie for R30,000.
The bail application continues.
