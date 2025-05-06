City closes hijacked properties used for cross-border storage

“They did not give us any notice or anything; we were surprised to see officials today saying that we have hijacked the building.
“The other thing is that they did not give us time; they could have given us a week so that we can vacate,” he said.
A Joshco official, Puleng Mothiba, said the last person to lease the properties from the city was a man called Sam, whose lease was terminated in June 2022.
“After that, we have not issued any lease [for the buildings] to anyone, which means that these people are there illegally.
“I will have to admit that our systems are not tight enough because we could have picked this up much earlier.”
A UJ student who lives opposite the six properties, Matlhodi Mokoena, said he had learnt to live with the noise of the buses as they pick up the goods to transport over the border.
“I have been staying here for three years and every day, especially on Mondays, we are woken by the noise of buses hooting to collect stuff. The noise goes on till 8pm.”
While city officials were busy sealing off the properties, a restaurant owner nearby shut his establishment, locking two immigrant workers inside.
Mabaso demanded that the owner open the restaurant. The two workers, who were found seated on the floor, said they had documents that show they are in SA legally and called their families to bring them.
In another nearby restaurant, three undocumented immigrants from Tanzania were arrested by home affairs officials and the police.
The Joburg MMC for housing, Mlungisi Mabaso, has closed six properties belonging to the city that had been hijacked for the past three years and used as a storage facility for goods awaiting transport to neighbouring countries.
These included microwaves, fridges, office chairs, tyres and car parts.
The city’s officials removed them and placed them outside.
Mabaso said the tenants had been operating from the properties illegally.
“We had issued them letters of termination, and they had the audacity to tell us that they are paying rent. They refused to vacate, and we tried to negotiate with them and told them that they are operating illegally. So, we have decided to close [the properties] so that we can refurbish and release [them] to legitimate tenants,” he said.
Mabaso said there will be 24-hour security to ensure the buildings on Kerk Street in the CBD and managed by Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) are not hijacked again.
One of the building’s tenants, David Masengo, told Sowetan he had been paying a monthly fee of R2,000 to someone who claimed to be working on behalf of Joshco.
