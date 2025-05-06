A suspected robber lost his leg during a foiled CIT heist in Ekurhuleni, where he and nine others fled without even getting a cent from the cash van.
The incident happened on Tuesday morning in Tokoza. It is believed the man lost his leg when the suspects tried to blow up the cash van.
"Preliminary investigations indicate [that] one suspect suffered a severe injury ... he lost a leg," said Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko.
"Police are investigating an armed robbery and attempted murder after a cash van was rammed by a silver BMW at Phola Park Extension 5, Tokoza, at the corner of Khumalo and Murubisi streets. No cash was stolen."
According to Sibeko, there were 10 suspects involved and they all fled in three vehicles. "The vehicle used in the ramming was left behind. Investigation are currently underway," she said.
No one has been arrested yet.
CIT heist robber loses leg while trying to bomb cash van
Image: X
