News

CIT heist robber loses leg while trying to bomb cash van

By Botho Molosankwe - 06 May 2025 - 14:17
A foiled CIT heist in Ekurhuleni resulted in one of the suspects lsoing his leg.
A foiled CIT heist in Ekurhuleni resulted in one of the suspects lsoing his leg.
Image: X

A suspected robber lost his leg during a foiled CIT heist in Ekurhuleni, where he and nine others fled without even getting a cent from the cash van.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning in Tokoza. It is believed the man lost his leg when the suspects tried  to blow up the cash van.

"Preliminary investigations indicate [that] one suspect suffered a severe injury ... he lost a leg," said Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko.

"Police are investigating an armed robbery and attempted murder after a cash van was rammed by a silver BMW at Phola Park Extension 5, Tokoza, at the corner of Khumalo and Murubisi streets. No cash was stolen."

According to Sibeko, there were 10 suspects involved and they all fled in three vehicles. "The vehicle used in the ramming was left behind.  Investigation are currently underway," she said.

No one has been arrested yet.

SowetanLIVE

Court dismisses discharge application by 11 Rosettenville CIT robbery accused

The Johannesburg high court on Friday dismissed the application by the 11 accused in the Rosettenville cash-in-transit heist case for it to be ...
News
1 month ago

Move to cashless to avoid CITs and kidnappings, Mkhwanazi urges business

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is confident moving towards a “cashless society” will go a long way in alleviating ...
News
1 month ago

Cash-in-transit guards assaulted, robbed of cash

Two security guards were held at gun point, assaulted and robbed during a cash-in-transit robbery in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally