Weapons stolen by thieves who entered through roof at traffic department offices

By TimesLIVE - 05 May 2025 - 10:28
The thieves entered through the roof and brought power tools and heavy-duty construction equipment to break into safes. File image
The Kouga municipality has confirmed a break-in and weapons theft at the Humansdorp traffic department.

The break-in took place over a public holiday long weekend. It is believed to have occurred on April 28.

"When security personnel opened the premises on April 29, they discovered clear signs of forced entry and immediately alerted the police. The site was secured and officially declared a crime scene," the municipality said.

The Hawks have since taken over the investigation.

"From initial assessments it is evident significant damage was done to the building and its internal infrastructure," said Kouga municipal manager Charl du Plessis.

"The alarm system was deliberately and strategically dismantled, suggesting a high level of technical expertise. It is clear those responsible possessed advanced knowledge of security systems and their components."

The intrusion was "highly calculated", he said.

"Investigators found the perpetrators had removed roof sheets to gain access to the building. They entered through the roof into the walk-in safe, using power tools and heavy-duty construction equipment. Two smaller safes inside were opened using a high-powered grinder."

While confirming cash, documents and firearms were stolen, Du Plessis declined to provide specifics.

