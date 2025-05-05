News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

By SOWETANLIVE - 05 May 2025 - 10:02

Courtesy of SABC News.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the High court in Pretoria on Monday.

This is after the granted more time to one of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to prepare his defence. 

Two weeks ago, Advocate Charles Mnisi, who represents Mthobisi Mncube and has taken over the defence of Muzikawkhulelwa Sibiya, had asked the court to grant him a further postponement as he needs more time to prepare for Sibiya's defence.

