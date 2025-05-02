News

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Fixing the HR gap for deskless workers — Jem HR’s Simon Ellis speaks

By Kieno Kammies - 05 May 2025 - 13:27

Most HR systems are made for office workers with emails and laptops. But in industries like retail, security, manufacturing, and health care, many employees are on their feet — not sitting behind desks.

Simon Ellis, co-founder of Jem HR, says these workers are often left out.

Jem is changing that. It's a simple HR and employee benefits platform built for deskless teams and runs entirely on WhatsApp. Employees can get their payslips, check leave days, read job updates, and receive messages from their employer — all in one chat, on WhatsApp. 

But Jem goes further. It also gives workers access to part of their salary before payday, affordable mobile data and airtime, free financial education, and support from a personal financial coach.

These services come at no cost to the employer and are often up to 10 times cheaper than what workers might pay elsewhere.

“We use WhatsApp and payroll deduction to reduce credit risk,” says Ellis. “That helps us lower the cost of services — and we pass those savings straight to the employees.”

For years, deskless workers have been last in line. Jem is helping employers and employees close the HR and benefits gap.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Michael Joubert doesn’t just walk into rooms — he rewrites the rules once he’s there

In this episode of 'Innovate Africa', the first non-American CEO of Levi’s in South Africa sits down with Kieno Kammies to dive into the heart of ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Jasiri backs the people behind the business

The Jasiri Foundation is taking a different approach to entrepreneurship in Africa. Instead of betting on ideas, it invests in the people who lead ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Zaio builds Africa’s future, one digital skill at a time

Africa’s future is digital and the Zaio Institute of Technology is making sure its young workforce is ready.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Smile ID is combating fraud and unlocking economic growth in Africa

Smile ID, a Pan-African AI-powered identity verification company, is helping businesses streamline operations while protecting millions from ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally