The Quick Interview | Vaping affects teenagers' mental health

The SA Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) conducted a survey in 52 high schools across SA which showed that 17.82% of the pupils between grades 8 and 12 were vaping with 47% vaping within the first hour of waking up, suggesting high nicotine addiction. Sowetan spoke to Dr Nokuthula Mdaka, a psychiatrist and member of Sasop, about the impact and dangers of vaping on the youth.
Sowetan: Why is vaping dangerous for young people?
Mdaka: It has been noted that vaping is quite attractive to adolescents or teenagers. Now, the concern with that is that we know that nicotine negatively affects development of the brain. In young people, whose brains are still developing until about age 25, nicotine can impair brain functions like memory, learning, mood regulation, and impulse control.
Sowetan: Which age group faces health risk as a result of vaping?
Mdaka: Teenagers in high school are the most affected, particularly between Grades 8 and 12. Our survey found that almost 18% of these learners vape, and nearly half use a vape within an hour of waking up, a clear sign of nicotine addiction. Vaping is even filtering down into primary schools.
Sowetan: Why is vaping so appealing to youth?
Mdaka: Vapes are packaged in bright, attractive designs with fun flavours like bubblegum, fruit, and desserts. This makes them seem harmless and even "cool". Also because the adolescence is a period where individuals or teenagers are actually struggling with things like impulse control and decision making. It may become easy for them or they are more prone to be addicted or get addicted to any substances that they are exposed to.
Sowetan: Are there regulations on where vapes can be used in public?
Mdaka: There are currently no regulations that really speak to the public use of e-cigarettes, and because they don't contain tobacco, they cannot be regulated under the Tobacco Act. To regulate the use of e-cigarettes, the government has started developing the Tobacco Product and Electronic Delivery System Control Bill, which is currently still under draft. This bill aims to regulate the public use of cigarettes and also regulate the issues around the age restriction and also regulate the sale of e-cigarettes online.
Sowetan: How are vapes sold to young people despite age restrictions?
Mdaka: Although it is illegal to sell vapes or e-cigarettes to individuals under the age of 18, teenagers are actually having access to these products easily, and one of the main platforms that teenagers are using to access these products is online purchases. These products are easily available online, not just at specific shops that are selling vapes, but they're also available on online platforms of the big grocery stores, and it's difficult to then regulate the age when it's an online purchase.
