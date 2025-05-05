Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe seven tenders in Mbombela

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration in Mbombela municipality's affairs and recover any losses the state suffered.
The SIU said on Monday the proclamation authorised it to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in connection with seven tenders. These were:
- Tender PRE/040/14/MP for investigation and legal services;
- Tender DHS/112/15/MP relating to the installation of internal municipal civil engineering services, construction of low-cost reconstruction and development programme housing units and the provision of project management under the integrated residential development programme at Emjindini Extensions 5, 16, 17, 18 and 19;
- Tender NLM-TS-003/2015/16 relating to engineering services;
- Construction-related goods and services in respect of the R538 Hazyview to Numbi Gate turn-off project;
- Bid 26/2015 relating to the appointment of professional consultants for the establishment of the strategic programmes and projects support unit for the municipality;
- Bid 72/2017 relating to the turnkey energy efficiency and demand side management programme; and
- Tender 116/2018 relating to the implementation of the construction of phase 1 of the Nsikazi North bulk water scheme.
“The SIU probe will examine whether the procurement and contracting were made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, cost-effective or in violation of applicable legislation, guidelines or instructions from the national or provincial Treasury,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.
This included the municipality or state’s unauthorised, irregular or wasteful expenditure.
“Furthermore, the SIU will seek to establish if there was any misappropriation of unidentified payments received by the municipality.”
Kganyago said the proclamation covered allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between February 16 2015 and May 2 this year.
Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate a civil action in the high court or a special tribunal to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation resulting from acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe seven tenders in Mbombela
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration in Mbombela municipality's affairs and recover any losses the state suffered.
The SIU said on Monday the proclamation authorised it to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in connection with seven tenders. These were:
“The SIU probe will examine whether the procurement and contracting were made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, cost-effective or in violation of applicable legislation, guidelines or instructions from the national or provincial Treasury,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.
This included the municipality or state’s unauthorised, irregular or wasteful expenditure.
“Furthermore, the SIU will seek to establish if there was any misappropriation of unidentified payments received by the municipality.”
Kganyago said the proclamation covered allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between February 16 2015 and May 2 this year.
Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate a civil action in the high court or a special tribunal to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation resulting from acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration.
TimesLIVE
Former deputy mayor convicted of fraud over R20k school uniform tender
'South Africans are going to know the truth' — Magashule
Court dismisses firm's bid to halt the awarding of school food nutrition tender
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos