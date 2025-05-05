There were 15 rhino poaching-related arrests between January and March.
The department is liaising with the National Prosecuting Authority and police to enhance opposition to bail for suspects who are repeat offenders and those with no fixed address, George said.
Government is also continuing to strengthen anti-poaching measures via enhanced ranger patrols, the use of drones and thermal radars and collaboration with international law enforcement agencies.
“Additionally, we are engaging with communities living near protected areas to foster sustainable livelihoods and reduce the socioeconomic drivers of poaching,” George said.
“We call on every South African and the global community to stand with us in safeguarding our rhinos. Public awareness, responsible tourism and support for conservation initiatives are critical to ensure future generations can witness the magnificent animals in the wild.”
George invited entities and individuals who want to contribute to anti-poaching efforts by donating equipment such as binoculars, radars and other anti-poaching gear to contact the department.
Members of the public can report suspicious activities around wildlife to the environmental crime hotline on 0800 205 005.
TimesLIVE
‘Killing of rhinos is relentless’: minister Dion George calls on public to help combat the crime
Image: 123RF
SA has lost 103 rhino to poachers in the first three months of the year, environment minister Dion George disclosed on Monday.
This equates to an average of 34.33 rhinos per month, aligned with the average monthly poaching rate of 35 rhinos over the 12 months before (420 rhinos annually).
“This underscores the sustained pressure on our rhino populations and the urgent need for intensified efforts to combat the illegal activity,” George said.
SANParks recorded the highest number of losses with 65 rhinos poached.
KwaZulu-Natal reported 16 cases followed by Limpopo with 10, Free State with five, North West with four and Mpumalanga with three. No rhinos were poached in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape or Gauteng during this period.
“The loss of the rhinos to poaching is a stark reminder of the relentless threat to our wildlife,” George said. “Yet the absence of poaching in four provinces shows our targeted interventions are yielding results, and we must build on the progress.”
There were 15 rhino poaching-related arrests between January and March.
The department is liaising with the National Prosecuting Authority and police to enhance opposition to bail for suspects who are repeat offenders and those with no fixed address, George said.
Government is also continuing to strengthen anti-poaching measures via enhanced ranger patrols, the use of drones and thermal radars and collaboration with international law enforcement agencies.
“Additionally, we are engaging with communities living near protected areas to foster sustainable livelihoods and reduce the socioeconomic drivers of poaching,” George said.
“We call on every South African and the global community to stand with us in safeguarding our rhinos. Public awareness, responsible tourism and support for conservation initiatives are critical to ensure future generations can witness the magnificent animals in the wild.”
George invited entities and individuals who want to contribute to anti-poaching efforts by donating equipment such as binoculars, radars and other anti-poaching gear to contact the department.
Members of the public can report suspicious activities around wildlife to the environmental crime hotline on 0800 205 005.
TimesLIVE
Rhino poacher caught in Kruger sentenced to 20 years in jail
Cape Town police arrest suspect with R120,000 worth of abalone
Hout Bay man in court after police seize abalone worth R188k
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos