Four charged over missing journalist and partner

Cross-province operation nets four suspects as police continue search for Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli

05 May 2025 - 18:26
Zodwa Mdhluli and journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu.
Image: Supplied

Police have arrested four people and charged them with hijacking and kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, who have been missing since February.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the four were arrested on Sunday during a cross-province operation.

Mathe said the first suspect arrested was the last person seen in the company of the couple.

“The second, third, and fourth suspects were found with different vehicle parts believed to be that of the [car] of the missing journalist.

“One of those arrested is said to be a mechanic who builds and fixes cars in KwaMhlanga,” Mathe said.

Brig Athlenda Mathe

Police seized a VW Golf found in possession of the suspects.

The reward for information about the missing pair was recently increased from R50,000 to R100,000.

Mathe said the suspects are expected to appear before different courts during the week and that the search for the couple is still under way.

Ndlovu was reported missing on February 18, while Mdhluli was reported missing on February 24.

SowetanLIVE

