Evacuations, cleanups after devastating flood damage

Municipality spokesperson Steven Nale said flooding had delayed the water purification process.
“We were experiencing dark-coloured water in our distribution network, which the municipality addressed. It has affected the area negatively in terms of drinking water, hence water trucks were dispatched temporarily,” he said.
“However ... some areas are now receiving water while the technical team is still on-site assessing the situation and prioritising water distribution.
“We also requested assistance for the municipality to deal with damages while repairing the water plant. The technical report has already been submitted to DWS [the department of water and sanitation], requesting funding for the relocation and upgrading of the Koppies water plant,” he said.
Nale said water tankers were being used to distribute water to affected areas as a temporary measure.
Meanwhile, in Orkney, North West, residents and businesses have begun cleanup operations, with the receding water leaving behind a mess.
Businessman Wally Thole told Sowetan he was still processing the damage to his B&B.
“What’s left of the bench set at the loft is barely recognisable,” he said. “It’s fallen apart. I honestly don’t know how to describe it. It’s total destruction. The water level came all the way up to the top, and it’s only gone down just enough for us to walk through. I’ve never seen it this bad.
“In another house, the door is completely gone, the ceiling has caved in, and they left the curtains up because they never imagined the water would rise this high – everything is messed up. There is mud everywhere, and everything is still thick with it. I’m just trying to take it all in.”
In KwaZulu-Natal, a mudslide in Umlazi, Durban, forced more than 50 residents to evacuate to temporary emergency accommodation.
The province’s transport and human settlements spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, said evacuations continued until 2am on Friday.
“We successfully evacuated 144 community members, and the process is still under way as some residents were at work and others were accommodated by relatives. The ward committee representing the community is now liaising with remaining residents as part of the final stages of our evacuation,” Sibiya said.
He said the residents were being accommodated at the Lagoon Centre in Amanzimtoti.
“A team of officials from the department is finalising the profiling of learners to ensure that scholar transport is provided. The demolition of cracked and collapsed buildings and the removal of electrical cables from those structures have not yet started.
“The plan is to ensure that we prevent reoccupation, but it has not started yet because ... heavy-duty motor vehicles cannot drive in [yet],” he said.
Evacuations, cleanups after devastating flood damage
KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, North West most affected
Cleanup operations have also started in parts of the North West after weeks of torrential rain.
