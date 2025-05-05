News

Another decrease in fuel prices this month

Lower international prices and stronger rand bring relief for motorists

By TIMESLIVE - 05 May 2025 - 10:14
It will costs motorists less to fill their petrol tanks from midnight, May 7.
It will costs motorists less to fill their petrol tanks from midnight, May 7.
Image: vladstar/123rf

Motorists will enjoy the third consecutive month of fuel price decreases on Wednesday.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources announced a 22c/l decrease to the retail prices of 93 and 95 unleaded petrol, a 41c/l drop in the wholesale price of 0.005% low sulphur diesel and a 42c/l drop for 0.05% high sulphur diesel. Illuminating paraffin will drop 42c/l.

The decreases were attributed to international prices for fuel dropping during the period under review, while the rand appreciated against the US dollar.

Fuel prices from May 7

Inland:

Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.40/l

Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.29/l

Diesel 0.05%: R18.90/l

Diesel 0.005%: R18.94/l

Coast:

Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.61/l

Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.50/l

Diesel 0.05%: R18.11/l

Diesel 0.005%: R18.18/l.

Fuel prices to plummet in April

Fuel prices will see significant drops at midnight, the second consecutive month of decreases to provide relief to motorists.
News
1 month ago

Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday

Petrol prices reduce 7c and diesel up to 23.5c to bring relief to motorists
News
2 months ago

Many struggle with high cost of food

Sarah Makgato says she spends up to R1,700 on groceries. This is nearly double what she was paying for the same items in 2020. Makgato who earns ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally