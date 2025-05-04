News

Woman shot dead near Athlone mosque, another wounded

By TimesLIVE - 04 May 2025 - 11:57
Preliminary information suggests that two armed men accosted the deceased as she and the injured woman alighted from their vehicle. Stock photo.
Preliminary information suggests that two armed men accosted the deceased as she and the injured woman alighted from their vehicle. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/valdasds1

A 35-year-od woman was shot dead in the parking lot next to the Gatesville Mosque in Athlone, Cape Town, on Saturday afternoon.

The woman was an administrative clerk attached to the Kraaifontein police. A 56-year-old woman was also wounded in the incident and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“Athlone police subsequently registered a murder and attempted murder case which will be probed by detectives attached to the anti-gang unit.

“Preliminary information suggests that two armed men accosted the deceased as she and the injured woman alighted the vehicle they were travelling in,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said.

TimesLIVE

