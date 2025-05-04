Withdrawal of soldiers from DRC meant to give peace negotiations a chance – SANDF

SA lost 14 soldiers during clashes with M23 rebels in Goma in January.
“Our withdrawal must be seen in the context that the political effort to have peace and stability in the DRC is now on the horizon," Maphwanya said.
"Let us allow mediation and the continuation of engagement, which is inclusive, to take the lead."
He said the engagement with the M23 in April was to notify them of the troops withdrawal and equipment unconditionally.
"That element was informed by the developments that were taking place... We conclude that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. And the tunnel's end, we have already seen it because we have seen that there is an agreement that has been signed," he said.
The first convoy, consisting of 13 trucks and 57 soldiers, has already reached the assembly area in Tanzania, after crossing through Rwanda with prior diplomatic clearance, Maphwanya said.
“The movement started on the 29th [of April], and today the second batch is going. This movement will be concluded by the end of this month,” Maphwanya said.
He said the equipment will return to SA by sea while personnel will fly home.
Maphwanya said they could not give exact dates for the arrival of the troops due to unforeseen circumstances or delays that may be encountered on the way.
Motshekga said the withdrawal was a result of months of regional engagement and peace efforts. “This announcement follows extensive regional diplomatic engagements, high-level consultations with several role players, and the progress in the peace efforts within the Eastern DRC
“I want to take the opportunity to express my deep appreciation to the brave men and women of the SANDF who served with honour, with pride, professionalism and commitment under extremely challenging circumstances," she said.
Motshekga said SA would continue to support peace efforts in the DRC through diplomatic and humanitarian channels, aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063.
Maphwanya said: "We therefore say that SADC had understood that you mediate and negotiate not only with your friends. The critical part of negotiation is to speak to your enemy and that is what is happening. The two contending parties are meeting and therefore, withdrawal is informed by these developments."
