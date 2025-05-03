Reward for info on missing journalist and wife increased to R100K, police commissioner urged to intervene

The National Press Club (NPC) and the African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) have increased the reward to help find missing journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his wife Zodwa Precious Mdhluli from R50,000 to R100,000.
“Today the reward is being increased to R100,000 hoping that this time around members of the public will come forward with information but that the SAPS will also step up the effort and resolve the matter as quickly as possible,” they said.
The two organisations also urged national police commissioner Fanie Masemola to urgently intervene in the case.
The pair have been missing for close to two months. They were reported missing on February 18.
In a statement on Friday, the NPC and AMCF shared their frustration with the investigation, saying the only way progress will be made is if Masemola gets on board.
“Concerns have been raised at the slow pace of the investigation and most notably the lack of progress or communication regarding the investigation.”
According to the two organisations, since the opening of missing persons' cases, the families of the two have received no updates on:
- Information regarding the whereabouts of the couple or trace of their vehicle;
- No update from the police to the families regarding the matter;
- No task team formed to investigate as witnessed in other cases;
- No leads or suspects identified;
- No arrests made &
- No media statements, mentions or public comments by the SAPS regarding the matter since February when the search began.
They said the only update Ndlovu's family had received was from Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi a week ago.
“The delays have caused untold frustration for the families and the media and communications sectors in general to the extent that people with a vehicle can disappear for so long without trace.”
The chairpersons of the AMCF and NPC expressed their disappointment, saying the delays in finding the pair were an indictment on the police.
“It is disappointing and frustrating that up until this point there’s no information regarding the whereabouts of Sibusiso and Zodwa. It’s been 75 days, and the families continue to search for their loved ones. The police are investigating but it feels like the progress is slow especially when checked against the tears of the families who have not been able to sleep since February 18,” said Elijah Mhlanga, chairperson of the AMCF.
Acting chairperson of the NPC Antoinette Slabbert said: “We remain hopeful that they will be found alive and that sometime in the future the details will emerge regarding their mysterious disappearance.”
Members of the public who may have any information or leads on the case have been asked to contact Brig Edwin Nama on: 082 778 9035.
TimesLIVE
