Fifteen people killed in head-on crash between minibus taxi and bakkie in Eastern Cape

By TimesLIVE - 04 May 2025 - 11:59
Twelve minibus passengers and the drivers of the minibus taxi and the bakkie were killed in the crash. Six minibus passengers were taken to hospital but one succumbed to his injuries.
Fifteen people were killed in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bakkie in the Eastern Cape on Saturday night. 

The accident occurred on the R63 between Adelaide and Maqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort).

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said 12 minibus passengers and both drivers, were killed on the scene.

Six minibus occupants were taken to hospital, but one succumbed to his injuries.

Among the injured are three women and two boys. Those killed included six females, eight men and a minor. Both drivers were among the deceased.

An inquest docket has been opened. 

