Life imprisonment for man who raped girlfriend's daughter

The Morebeng regional court in Limpopo on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man from Botlokwa to life imprisonment for raping his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter.
The man's name has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.
The man pleaded not guilty to the charge and the state led witnesses who testified that the accused and the victim's mother were in a relationship. In March 2023, the man instructed the victim to clean the pit toilet in the afternoon while her mother was inside the house.
“The victim went to the toilet as instructed and the accused followed, entered the toilet and closed the door with her inside. He then told the victim to undress herself before raping her,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.
After the rape, the man gave her R4 to silence her.
The girl reported the rape to her mother the following day while the man was at work.
The case was reported to the police and the man was arrested.
Prosecutor Andrew Kgatle said there were no substantial and compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life.
