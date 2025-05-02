News

Over 400 families face eviction from flats

Nonpayment of municipal rent and services by residents

02 May 2025 - 06:00
Pharoe Parks flats residents are complaining of rent increases and say the city is not maintaining the building in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Over 400 families living in an Ekurhuleni municipal-owned property are facing eviction for non-payment of rent, rates and taxes. 

Ekurhuleni Housing Company (EHC) says it has over R200m in debt accumulated over 20 years by tenants living in municipal properties who don't pay rent or municipal rates for services rendered. As a result, residents of Pharoe Park complex in Germiston will be the first to be evicted if the city has its way.

The city, according to EHC CEO Zingisani Nkamana, has approached the court urgently seeking to evict tenants from Pharoe Park. Nkamana said the housing company, which is struggling financially, is beginning with the processes to evicting tenants from municipal properties as a way to raise revenue.

He told Sowetan that rental and municipal arrears have placed significant strain on the company’s operations, forcing it to use evictions as the last resort.

"One thing we have prioritised is evictions of non-paying tenants. This will help us lease those units to paying tenants and move the company towards financial sustainability," he said.

That narrative [of them being RDP houses] is false and pushed by the PAD [Pharoe Park, Airport Park and Delville] committee to stir nonpayment.
EHC CEO Zingisani Nkamana

Nkamana admitted that the company does not know who lives in their properties and they were seeking to introduce biometric access to the complexes to ascertain who the tenants are.

However, tenants told Sowetan that when they moved into the properties, they were promised that one day they will own the units.

Winny Monama, 53, a community leader at Pharoe Park, said the flats were donated by a Dutch philanthropist in 1998 to help eradicate informal settlements in Germiston. 

“They [the municipality and the donors] told us these were subsidised homes. We understood them as our RDPs,” she said.

“We maintain these flats ourselves, yet rent and taxes increase, and we receive no proper services. What has happened to the money for the rent and taxes we have been paying? We don't care if we are evicted or not. We have long been threatened with evictions," said Monana, who has been living at Pharoe Park since 2013.

Dalikwana Ramovha, 60, also a resident of Pharoe Park, said: "The city is not maintaining the property and is in a state of dilapidation. When the complex was established we were promised title deeds which we never got, instead the housing company keeps charging more rates and rent."

Nkamana  denied  the flats were ever meant to be transferred to tenants. 

“That narrative [of them being RDP houses] is false and pushed by the PAD [Pharoe Park, Airport Park and Delville] committee to stir nonpayment,” Nkamana told Sowetan. 

He said the units are part of a low-cost rental programme for people earning between R1,850 and R22,500 a month. 

According to Nkamana, once  Pharoe Park tenants are evicted, next targets will be those living at Airport Park and Delville. 

"We have taken several matters to the rental housing tribunal and received favourable rulings. We are now proceeding to court to have 62 non-compliance certificates certified and handed over to the sheriff,” he said.

He added that sheriffs would be authorised to remove tenants, attach movable property and sell it through auction to recover monies owed. 

As part of the crackdown, the company has also disconnected electricity to defaulters in several complexes – two weeks in Delville and over a month-and-a-half at Chris Hani. 

"People are starting to come forward to make payment arrangements, but there is also a high level of intimidation towards those who want to pay," Nkamana said. 

He said EHC has also brought in debt collectors and is in court seeking garnishee orders against individuals with large outstanding debts. 

Nkamana said the company has no duty to provide alternative accommodation to those being evicted despite a ruling by the Constitutional Court on the obligations of municipalities when carrying out evictions.

