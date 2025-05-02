A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer was shot while on duty but was turned away for emergency treatment at Netcare Milpark Hospital because the City of Johannesburg owes the hospital R35m.
According to public safety committee chairperson Sarah Wissler, the officer was refused medical attention and was moved to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, where he waited for hours before receiving attention.
“He is in a critical condition in ICU, fighting for his life”, she said.
Wissler condemned the City of Johannesburg for endangering the lives of officers who put their lives at risk to protect residents.
“I cannot accept that our officers, our first responders, are being treated as expendable due to the city’s gross financial mismanagement.”
She said she has escalated the matter to the MMC for group corporate and shared services, Loyiso Masuku, demanding immediate payment to the hospital.
“No officer should have to bleed alone because the city has failed to pay its bills”, she said.
The City of Johannesburg said it is communicating with the hospital to resolve the outstanding funds. .
“The department of labour also plays a role in processing injury on duty claims”, it said.
An investigation has been launched by the city regarding the incident, and a detailed report outlining the findings will be shared.
The city said it is committed to ensuring the injured officer receives the best possible care and support.
“We remain dedicated to supporting our JMPD officers and ensuring they have access to the services they need.”.
TimesLIVE
JMPD officer injured on duty turned away at hospital due to R35m debt
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS/ File photo
A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer was shot while on duty but was turned away for emergency treatment at Netcare Milpark Hospital because the City of Johannesburg owes the hospital R35m.
According to public safety committee chairperson Sarah Wissler, the officer was refused medical attention and was moved to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, where he waited for hours before receiving attention.
“He is in a critical condition in ICU, fighting for his life”, she said.
Wissler condemned the City of Johannesburg for endangering the lives of officers who put their lives at risk to protect residents.
“I cannot accept that our officers, our first responders, are being treated as expendable due to the city’s gross financial mismanagement.”
She said she has escalated the matter to the MMC for group corporate and shared services, Loyiso Masuku, demanding immediate payment to the hospital.
“No officer should have to bleed alone because the city has failed to pay its bills”, she said.
The City of Johannesburg said it is communicating with the hospital to resolve the outstanding funds. .
“The department of labour also plays a role in processing injury on duty claims”, it said.
An investigation has been launched by the city regarding the incident, and a detailed report outlining the findings will be shared.
The city said it is committed to ensuring the injured officer receives the best possible care and support.
“We remain dedicated to supporting our JMPD officers and ensuring they have access to the services they need.”.
TimesLIVE
Joburg metro police investigating reports of alleged impostor cops
Five suspects in custody over murder of JMPD official in Alexandra
JMPD member attacked and critically injured in pursuit of wanted suspect in Douglasdale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos