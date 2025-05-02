A statement shared by the organisation on Thursday expressed concern over the harmful narratives promoted on the platform, which they believe perpetuate toxic masculinity, victim-blaming and blatant misogyny.
‘Enough is enough’ — Women For Change slams MacG’s remarks about Minnie Dlamini
‘His platform is dangerous’
Image: Instagram/ Mac G
Women For Change has issued a statement condemning MacG's misogynistic and degrading remarks about Minnie Dlamini on his podcast.
In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, while discussing Minnie Dlamini's break-up from plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa, MacG questioned why the media personality cannot “keep a man” and suggested her private parts could have an unpleasant smell.
A statement shared by the organisation on Thursday expressed concern over the harmful narratives promoted on the platform, which they believe perpetuate toxic masculinity, victim-blaming and blatant misogyny.
"Women For Change is deeply disturbed by the misogynistic and degrading remarks made by MacG on his podcast regarding Minnie Dlamini. His comments are not only vile and dehumanising but also reflect the deeply rooted toxic masculinity that continues to endanger and humiliate women in South Africa," read the statement.
"MacG’s podcast has consistently promoted harmful narratives disguised as entertainment, spreading sexual innuendos, encouraging victim-blaming and perpetuating blatant misogyny. His platform is no longer just controversial, it is dangerous. It contributes to a culture that sees women as objects, mocks their pain and reinforces patriarchal values, all while amplifying these views to millions of listeners each week.
"The continued support and monetisation of this content is a shameful reflection of how little brands value the dignity, safety and humanity of women in this country. The media space has become a breeding ground for hatred, sexism and humiliation, particularly in a nation already facing a gender-based violence epidemic. We stand with Minnie Dlamini and every woman who has been disrespected, harassed or violated by MacG or by someone featured on his podcast. We call on sponsors, streaming platforms and the public to hold MacG and his team accountable. Enough is enough."
