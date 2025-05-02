Electricity surcharge won’t be increased: Joburg mayor dada Morero

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has assured residents that the R200 prepaid electricity surcharge will not be increased.
He was responding to rumours of plans to increase the surcharge to R270 for the 2025/26 financial year.
“In relation to the availability charge on the electricity, we came up with the availability charge in 2024/2025 budget at an amount of R200. We then took a decision in this budget that we are not going to increase the availability charge. It remains at R200,” Morero said on Wednesday.
Morero said the surcharge is meant to maintain electricity infrastructure.
“We sell electricity to you but there is no-one paying between you and us for maintenance of infrastructure that transports electricity to your houses. It becomes very important to raise that capital from somewhere.”
He said 103,000 customers on the expanded social package are exempted from paying the surcharge as they are deemed to be indigent.
Image: 123RF/liudmilachernetska
